Guwahati: A Dibrugarh-bound Avadh Assam express train struck a maintenance trolley in Bihar’s Katihar district on Friday afternoon, killing one railway worker and seriously injuring four others.

The incident took place around 2.20 pm near Maharani village, between Kadhagola and Semapur stations, on the Barauni-Katihar section of the East Central Railway.

The Dibrugarh-bound Avadh Assam Express (train number 15910), traveling from Lalgarh Junction in Rajasthan, collided with the trolley from behind, according to railway officials.

Pramod Kumar, a trolley man working on the tracks, sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

Medical teams transported the four injured workers to Katihar hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Sonepur Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Bhushan Sood confirmed that authorities have launched a high-level inquiry.

“We are in touch with the families of those affected and are extending every possible support,” he said. Officials have begun processing funeral allowances and ex gratia payments for the deceased and the injured.

Preliminary findings indicate the trolley may have been stationary or moving slowly at the time of impact. Sources suggest workers were using it for track maintenance or related tasks.

Senior railway officials are analyzing CCTV footage from nearby stations to assess safety procedures and identify any technical issues.