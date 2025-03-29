DME Assam Grade 3 exam 2025 tomorrow: Key details and guidelines

The DME Assam Grade 3 Exam 2025 is scheduled for tomorrow, March 30. Candidates must be well-prepared and aware of the exam pattern, timing, and instructions to ensure a smooth experience on the day.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering subjects like general knowledge, science, mathematics, aptitude, and reasoning. Understanding this pattern is crucial for focused preparation.

Exam Timing:

The exam will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Candidates should plan to arrive well before the start time to avoid last-minute stress. Familiarize yourself with the venue in advance to ensure timely arrival.

Exam Day Guidelines:

Follow these instructions to have a hassle-free experience:

Admit Card: Carry your admit card; entry will not be allowed without it.

Valid ID Proof: Bring a government-issued photo ID (such as Aadhaar or voter ID) for verification.

Stationery: Carry pens, pencils, and erasers as per the exam guidelines.

Dress Code: Adhere to any dress code mentioned in the admit card or official instructions.

Prohibited Items: Mobile phones and electronic devices are not allowed inside the exam hall. Leave them at home or in a secure location.

Arrival Time: Reach the venue at least 30 minutes before the exam starts to complete security checks and get settled.

By being prepared and following these guidelines, you can approach the DME Assam Grade 3 Exam 2025 with confidence. Best wishes to all the candidates.