Guwahati: In a major development for Assam’s technical education sector, the state government will hand over appointment letters to 61 candidates on Monday at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared the update on X earlier this morning.

The new appointments include Principals, Assistant Professors, and other key academic positions in state engineering colleges. Authorities selected the candidates through a transparent, merit-based process.

These appointments raise the total number of government jobs distributed under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to 1,21,243, surpassing the initial promise of creating 1 lakh government jobs during the current term.

Pegu highlighted this milestone on his official X handle, reaffirming the government’s commitment to building a robust and future-ready academic infrastructure in Assam.

Appointment letters will be distributed today to 61 candidates selected on the basis of transparency and merit for the posts of Principal and Assistant Professor in State Engineering Colleges.



Including today's appointments, a total of 1,21,243 candidates are set to be appointed…

The government is placing today’s appointees across state-run engineering institutions, underscoring its emphasis on strengthening STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education. The recruitment process followed UGC norms to ensure only qualified and deserving candidates joined the workforce.

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to enhance the quality of technical education and align with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The current administration has actively prioritized faculty hiring. In February 2025, the government appointed 93 Assistant Professors after a seven-year gap.

In May, the Education Department proposed hiring 50% retired faculty in model colleges, an idea that sparked opposition from some student organizations.

Pegu defended the plan as a temporary measure to maintain academic continuity until permanent appointments were finalized.

Today’s appointments mark a decisive shift from that interim phase, bringing more young and qualified educators into the academic system.

Ranoj Pegu, MLA from Dhemaji and a seasoned academician, has also played a key role in implementing the NEP 2020 and overseeing large-scale faculty recruitment.

During his tenure, the education system has increasingly focused on multidisciplinary learning, employability, and student-centered teaching methods.

He has consistently urged institutions to prepare students for real-world challenges by breaking down departmental silos and promoting cross-disciplinary collaboration.

The distribution of 61 appointment letters today represents more than a symbolic gesture; it reflects tangible progress in higher education and employment. These appointments will directly improve the student-teacher ratio in engineering colleges, enhance research and innovation, and support academic autonomy and modern curriculum design.

With the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections approaching, the government will likely showcase today’s appointments as proof of its commitment to delivery. Whether in education, healthcare, or infrastructure, the Sarma-led administration continues to pursue high-impact governance aimed at long-term development.