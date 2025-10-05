Guwahati: As the investigation into the mysterious death of iconic singer-actor Zubeen Garg continues, his former bandmate Partha Pratim Goswami has raised serious doubts about the developments in the case, alleging that the entire sequence of events appears “scripted” and lacks transparency.

Speaking to reporters in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday, October 5, after undergoing questioning by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Goswami shared insights into his three-hour interrogation.

He revealed that CID officials questioned him and eight others on various aspects of his personal and professional association with Garg.

“I reached the CID office at 2 pm and left at 5 pm. They asked about my friendship with Zubeen, how we met, our days in Mumbai when we shared a room, and how I became part of the band. The questions were routine, and I assured them of my full cooperation,” he said.

However, Goswami openly expressed his frustration over the shifting narratives, especially the recent claims suggesting that someone may have poisoned Zubeen Garg.

“Shekhar Jyoti Goswami suddenly claimed that someone poisoned Zubeen. Why did he raise this point after 15 days? If he knew about the poisoning and stayed silent, he shares the responsibility. If investigators prove tomorrow that someone poisoned Zubeen, then authorities must hold both Shekhar and Siddharth accountable,” he stated firmly.

He also questioned the lack of visual evidence surrounding the incident that occurred in Singapore on September 19, when Garg reportedly drowned.

“From the beginning, I’ve believed this case is scripted. Nobody has seen a video showing Zubeen drowning. We only saw a video where he was struggling in the water and came back. If someone has footage of him drowning, let them show it,” Goswami challenged, referring to others who were present on the yacht that day.

Doubting the credibility of the poisoning claims, Goswami pointed to Singapore’s robust legal system and advanced forensic capabilities.

“Why are versions changing every day? It’s been more than two weeks since Zubeen’s death. Singapore has some of the world’s strictest laws and cutting-edge medical technology. If someone had poisoned him, the authorities there would have found out instantly. They wouldn’t have allowed suspects to leave or the body to be sent back to India,” he explained.

Goswami also warned of the potential international implications such allegations might trigger.

He remarked, “If India later proves Zubeen was poisoned, who will be blamed? Singapore? Do you think they’d risk such massive negligence accusations? I seriously doubt it.”

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19. According to the Singapore-issued death certificate, he drowned while swimming.

The CID and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Assam continue to investigate multiple angles of the case, which has drawn widespread public attention and speculation.