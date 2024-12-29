Guwahati: In a significant contribution to the annals of Assam‘s history, Susanta Dutta has unveiled “Biplabar Swapna” (The Dream of Revolution), a 272-page book meticulously chronicling the rise of the Revolutionary Communist Party of India (RCPI) in the state.

This lesser-known writer embarks on a journey through time, presenting an objective and in-depth account of the communist movement that flourished in Assam between 1935 and 1938, a period marked by the RCPI’s pioneering efforts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Biplabar Swapna” delves into the profound impact of the RCPI on the Brahmaputra Valley, illuminating how the party sowed the seeds of communist ideology in the region. Dutta’s meticulous research forms the bedrock of this historical narrative.

He meticulously sifted through countless documents housed in the archives of Assam and West Bengal, meticulously extracting valuable data. Furthermore, his research encompassed a comprehensive review of various souvenirs, memoirs, and oral histories, enriching the narrative with a multifaceted perspective.

To ensure authenticity and accuracy, Dutta conducted numerous interviews with individuals who were either directly involved with the RCPI or had significant connections to the movement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The author’s personal connection to the RCPI adds a unique dimension to the book. His father, Sarat Ch Dutta, was an active member of the movement, providing the young Susanta with invaluable firsthand exposure to the personalities and ideologies that shaped this pivotal era.

“In my childhood, our house became a meeting ground for several leaders and workers who were integral to this struggle,” Dutta recalls in the foreword.

“My father, Sarat Ch Dutta, was deeply involved in this movement. Witnessing these individuals – their unwavering commitment, their infectious enthusiasm, and their unwavering spirit of sacrifice – left an indelible mark on my young mind, even though I was too young to fully comprehend their political philosophy,” he said.

“Biplabar Swapna” was formally launched in Guwahati by renowned scholar and public intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain on Sunday. In his address, Dr. Gohain lauded Dutta’s dedication and perseverance, emphasizing the book’s significance as a crucial document that sheds light on the RCPI’s pivotal role in Assam’s history.

The launch event also witnessed the participation of esteemed figures from various walks of life. Writer and critic Munin Bayan, veteran communist leader Hemen Das, and prominent feminist leader Junu Bora graced the occasion with their insightful remarks, further enriching the discourse surrounding the book and its historical significance.

“Biplabar Swapna” is poised to become a valuable resource for historians, students, and anyone interested in understanding the evolution of political thought and social movements in Assam.

Through meticulous research and a deeply personal narrative, Susanta Dutta has crafted a compelling testament to the enduring legacy of the RCPI and its impact on the region’s history.