Guwahati: As monsoon downpours continue to drench Guwahati, the city’s residents, including students, working professionals, and particularly Rapido customers, are facing a familiar and frustrating struggle.

A mere 15-minute shower is enough to submerge numerous roads, bringing daily life to a grinding halt and creating significant woes for residents, students, working professionals, and particularly, the users and drivers of the popular bike-hailing service, Rapido.

Rapido had emerged as a preferred mode of transport, lauded for saving time, navigating traffic jams, and offering comfortable and safe rides, especially for the women’s community.

Its unique safety protocols, such as post-ride follow-up calls for female passengers, had successfully rebuilt trust in bike-hailing services after previous safety concerns. However, the current monsoon season is challenging this hard-earned credibility.

Customers are reporting an alarming rise in ride cancellations and significant delays in driver arrivals, transforming what was once a seamless and timely facility into a source of frustration.

Namrata Baruah, a regular Rapido user recounted, “Yesterday my parents had to stand for 1 hour to find a ride. Rain started just then, and there was literally zero water logging.”

“Sometimes we have to call-off the ride in the middle of our way due to sudden storm,” said Krishnakshi Hazarika, another user.

The impact, however, extends far beyond customer inconvenience. Rapido drivers, the backbone of the service, are facing immense pressure and substantial income losses. “We face huge losses but we cannot help it,” Tapan Barman, a Rapido rider lamented.

Another driver highlighted the stark difference in earnings, stating, “On a daily basis, we used to complete around 10-15 rides but during the monsoon season it is hard to even complete 5 rides in a day.”

The economic hardship is exacerbated by a lack of support from the company, according to some drivers. “We don’t get any help from the company for the loss during monsoon,” Anupam Dutta, a rider revealed.

Increased ride fares during rainy days also contribute to cancellations, with another driver explaining, “It is difficult during rainy days due to the increased ride fare, customers often cancel the ride.” The cumulative effect is a direct hit to their daily income. “We bear the losses as our income depends on how many rides we complete in a day,” a driver shared.

The crisis raises critical questions about not just the economic well-being of the drivers but also their safety risks and alternative income sources during this challenging period.

In a rapidly growing city like Guwahati, where demand often outpaces supply, riders face immense pressure to perform, without which the business itself risks a downfall.

While Rapido fills a vital gap in Guwahati’s commutation landscape, the current monsoon season is exposing significant vulnerabilities. There is a growing call for the company to implement strategic monsoon support measures.

Suggestions include installing bike shelters to protect customers and drivers from the rain, and providing incentives or bonuses for riders who remain committed despite the losses.