Gauhati HC orders update on Assam's Child Protection Policy

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to submit a detailed update on its efforts to strengthen the state’s child protection and juvenile justice systems by February 25, 2025.

The order, issued by Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, calls for progress reports on key initiatives, including the Draft Rules, the Child Protection Policy, filling vacancies, and the ongoing social audit.

This directive comes during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL/60/2019) focusing on infrastructure issues faced by the Juvenile Justice Board and the condition of Children’s Homes across Assam. These matters will be reviewed in the next hearing scheduled for February 2025.

The Senior Government Advocate informed the court that the Draft Child Protection Policy and Assam State Juvenile Justice Rules, 2024, have been shared with relevant departments for feedback and are expected to be presented to the Cabinet soon.

The government is also working on incorporating directions from the Supreme Court’s August 2024 order into the Draft Rules. However, finalizing policies, rule notifications, and pending appointments will require more time.

To address the backlog of cases at Juvenile Justice Boards, the government has proposed increasing board sittings in areas with high demand. The court welcomed this initiative and recommended submitting the proposals for review to ensure proper implementation.

The High Court’s focus on these issues highlights the need to improve child welfare systems in Assam.