Guwahati: For countless women vendors who are the lifeblood of Guwahati’s bustling markets like Beltola, Ganeshguri, Fancy Bazaar, Panjabari and Bhangagarh, a basic human dignity—access to a proper public restroom—remains an elusive luxury.

Despite recent initiatives, these women, many from marginalized communities, are forced into undignified and unhygienic alternatives, turning a fundamental need into a daily struggle.

Desperate Plight Continues Despite New Market

Even with the recent launch of a toll-free market area in Beltola by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), exclusively for women vendors from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, their dire need for clean, functional public toilets remains largely ignored. This oversight undermines the very purpose of such initiatives, leaving a critical health and dignity issue unaddressed.

“The toilets are at a distance, and being the only shopkeeper, I cannot go to the washroom during rush hours,” shared Zenita Marrak.

Voices from the Market: A Decade of Discomfort

The Beltola Bi-weekly Market, a 1.2 km stretch and one of the city’s oldest traditional markets, is a vibrant hub for merchants from diverse communities including Karbi, Rabha, Khasi, Bodo, and Garo. Despite its significant contribution to the cultural and economic growth of minority groups, it offers only one functional paid toilet. This severe inadequacy, coupled with the city’s challenging weather, exacerbates the problem.

“The extreme heat forces us to drink more water, and the unavailability of nearby toilets adversely affects our health,” explained 26-year-old Subarna Boro, a woman vendor from Sonapur.

Rumi Ingti, 35, a Karbi woman vendor from Digaru selling vegetables at the Panjabari weekly market, voiced a similar concern:

“There is no public toilet in this area. We always face problems while answering nature’s call. We even hesitate to drink water here, as there is no toilet to go to in this market,” she said.

Research Uncovers Widespread Impact

A 2022 research study titled “Street Vendors in Beltola Market, Guwahati,” published in the International Journal of Health Sciences by Dr. Kurghatoli V. Aye and Barnali Sarma, shed light on the pervasive nature of this issue. The study revealed that 83% of vendors resort to using restrooms in nearby shops, restaurants, and hotels due to the sheer lack of facilities within the market itself.

The survey also highlighted the particular challenges faced by women vendors during menstruation: 50% are forced to use washrooms of nearby shops, while 30% choose not to come to the market at all, significantly impacting their livelihoods. The remaining vendors either use nearby homes or close their businesses early to return home.

Medical professionals warn that such prolonged holding of urine can lead to serious health consequences, including urinary tract infections (UTIs) and other related complications, underscoring the critical health risk posed by this neglect.

The newly constructed Beltola market complex, slated for completion by April of this year, is already deemed insufficient to accommodate all vendors, further adding to their stress.

An email sent to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) regarding this pressing issue has, as of yet, gone unanswered. Northeast Now will continue to follow this story and provide updates once the authorities respond.