Guwahati: In a fresh crackdown on Assam’s drug network, Hojai police on Sunday seized 23.190 kg of suspected ganja during a late-night operation on National Highway 27.

Acting on a tip-off, Lumding Police Station staff led by SI Ankur Kakoti intercepted a vehicle and apprehended two individuals.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Assam DGP acknowledged the effort on social media with the tag #WarAgainstDrugAbuse.

On Monday afternoon, Hojai police shared details of the operation online, sparking concern over the misuse of highways( & bypass) for narcotics trafficking.

According to sources, syndicates are increasingly using tinted-glass vehicles that run at reckless speeds, especially at night.

It is aimed at dodging police checks.

Locals describe these late-night rides as “lunatic runs,” designed to exploit thin traffic and weaker surveillance.

Highways & Bypass Becoming Drug Corridors

NH-27, which cuts across Assam, is emerging as a preferred corridor for traffickers moving consignments from Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram into central Assam.

“The route is long, has multiple link roads and poorly lit stretches at night,” a security source observed.

Recent seizures underline the scale of the problem.

Earlier this year, Karbi Anglong police seized over 12 kg of heroin worth nearly Rs 90 crore.

Cachar police intercepted consignments of brown sugar and cannabis hidden in trucks from Mizoram.

Guwahati has also witnessed several busts, with traffickers reportedly using the city as a transit hub to West Bengal and Bihar.

Tinted Glass and Reckless Driving

Police admit tinted-glass vehicles are a major enforcement challenge.

Their darkened windows make detection difficult without halting every suspicious car.

“Drug carriers are exploiting tinted glass and high-speed reckless driving to bypass naka-checking. It’s become a dangerous trend,” a senior officer said.

Experts Recommend Midnight-to-Dawn Patrolling

Experts stress that dense patrolling between midnight and dawn is key to countering the menace.

Surprise naka-checks, mobile patrol vans.

Coordination between district police units have been suggested as urgent steps.

Strengthening checks on link roads, inter-district bridges and porous borders are also considered.

Public Concern and Police Response

While residents welcomed the Hojai seizure, many voiced concern about rising frequency of such incidents.

“Every week we hear of drugs caught on highways. Unless police stay two steps ahead, traffickers will keep misusing our roads,” a local said.

Police have promised tougher measures.

“We know traffickers are adapting. Our operations will be smarter with more night surveillance and stronger highway policing. Protecting our youth is the priority,” a senior officer assured.

As Assam intensifies its war against drugs, the Hojai seizure adds to a growing list of busts that reveal a clear pattern.

Highways are steadily being turned into lifelines for the narcotics trade.

Without stronger night patrols and stricter checks on tinted vehicles, traffickers may continue exploiting these routes.