Digboi: In a landmark step to strengthen wildlife conservation and community-driven ecological restoration in Upper Assam, the “IndianOil – Green Bud Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Project” was formally inaugurated on Tuesday at the Lakhipather Forest Range Office under the Digboi Forest Division in Tinsukia District.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Assam Oil Division Unit, Digboi Refinery) is implementing the project under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, in close collaboration with the Assam Forest Department and the environmental NGO We For You.

Several dignitaries attended the inauguration ceremony, including Amar Borgohain, GM (HR) of IOCL – AOD Unit; Montu Chetia, Range Officer of Lakhipather Range; representatives from the Indian Oil Officers’ Association (IOOA) and Assam Oil Corporation Labour Union (AOCLU); officials from the Digboi Refinery; members of We For You; local forest staff; and community representatives from the Dihing Patkai Landscape—often hailed as the “Amazon of the East.”

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a plantation drive held in memory of the late Zubeen Garg, celebrating his lifelong passion for nature and environmental awareness.

A key highlight of the event was the flagging off of a fully equipped Wildlife Rescue Vehicle, provided under the Green Bud project to support rapid wildlife response and rehabilitation across the Digboi Forest Division.

Additionally, IndianOil and its partners officially handed over a comprehensive set of wildlife rescue and safety equipment, including snake-handling kits, stretchers, protective gear, and first-aid supplies, to the Forest Department and trained community volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Borgohain reaffirmed IndianOil’s long-standing commitment to sustainable progress.

He further stated, “Through Green Bud, IndianOil continues its commitment to protect the environment that sustains us. This project embodies our belief that industrial development and ecological preservation must go hand in hand.”

Montu Chetia, Range Officer of Lakhipather Range, also echoed this sentiment, “The IndianOil–Green Bud project marks a crucial milestone in our conservation efforts. The rescue vehicle and equipment will greatly enhance our capacity to respond swiftly to wildlife emergencies and strengthen coexistence between people and animals in this sensitive landscape.”

Trinayan Gogoi, Secretary of We For You, expressed heartfelt gratitude to IndianOil and the Forest Department, also said, “Dihing Patkai is not just a forest—it is a living spirit. Green Bud is our pledge to protect that spirit through action, awareness, and compassion.”

The IndianOil – Green Bud Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Project envisions a holistic approach to conservation by:

Establishing a dedicated wildlife rescue and rehabilitation mechanism,

Restoring degraded forest patches using native species,

Reducing human–wildlife conflict through awareness and mitigation measures, and

Engaging local communities, SHGs, and youth in conservation-linked livelihood programs.

This collaborative initiative between industry, government, and civil society stands as a powerful testament to shared responsibility and hope, uniting hearts and hands to protect the sacred forests of Dihing Patkai.

As the Green Bud project takes root in the heart of Assam’s wilderness, it symbolizes more than a CSR initiative, it embodies a collective promise for a greener tomorrow.

By empowering communities, restoring ecosystems, and safeguarding wildlife, IndianOil, the Assam Forest Department, and We For You are sowing the seeds of coexistence and compassion.

In the lush canopy of Dihing Patkai, every rescued creature, every replanted sapling, and every inspired young mind will serve as a living testament to what collaboration can achieve, when humanity chooses to protect the life it shares the planet with.