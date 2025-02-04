Guwahati: Indus Towers, a leading telecom infrastructure provider in India, has launched a comprehensive Cancer Care Program in Assam on Tuesday, in partnership with the Government of Assam and the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF).

The initiative falls under Indus Towers’ flagship CSR program, Pragati, and aims to combat the rising incidence of cancer in the state.

The program will be rolled out across nine districts: Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Udalguri, Sivasagar, and Baksa.

This intervention comes as Assam faces a higher cancer rate (114 per lakh population) compared to the national average (97 per lakh population), according to a 2021 ICMR report.

A concerning 70% of cases in Assam are diagnosed at stages II or III, leading to high mortality rates.

The program focuses on early detection, community engagement, and continuous patient support. Key components include door-to-door screenings, referrals to health and wellness centers, oral cancer screenings by dentists, and cervical and breast cancer screenings by nurses.

The initiative will also involve awareness campaigns, focused group discussions, and school sensitization programs.

Training will be provided to frontline health workers to enhance local capacity.

Rajender Gurung, Circle CEO, NESA, Indus Towers, stated the company’s commitment to improving healthcare in Assam.

“The need of the hour is to ensure early detection and timely treatment,” he stated. “Our endeavor is to ensure that we reach out to every individual, regardless of their location, enabling access to the best possible cancer care,” he further added.

Dr. (Maj Gen) JP Prasad, COO of ACCF, also expressed gratitude for Indus Towers’ support.

“ACCF is transforming the cancer landscape of Assam, from preventive to palliative, as a continuum of care approach,” he said.

Additionally, he stated that the partnership will help ACCF reach its target of one crore people by March 2027, a goal launched by the Chief Minister of Assam, and ultimately reduce the cancer burden in the state.