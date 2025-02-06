Guwahati: Japan’s Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, on Thursday toured a Tata semiconductor assembly and test site at Jagiroad in Assam’s Morigaon district, signaling Japan’s interest in contributing to the region’s growing semiconductor industry.

The visit highlights the potential for integrating Japanese technology and expertise into this sector.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed a strong desire to establish a Japanese industrial town near Guwahati, the state capital, to accelerate industrial growth.

“Japan has long been a major partner of our country,” Sarma said on Thursday, “and we are looking to enhance this partnership in Assam as we strive to accelerate our industrial growth.”

He made the remarks while addressing the fifth India-Japan Intellectual Conclave.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Beyond semiconductors, Ambassador Ono also visited a bamboo harvesting site supported by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

This initiative aims to boost energy supply and improve the livelihoods of local farmers through the sustainable use of local resources. The project demonstrates a shared commitment to renewable energy solutions.

Chief Minister Sarma has emphasized strengthening India-Japan business ties at the upcoming ‘Advantage Assam’ investment summit.

He recently met with Japanese business leaders to discuss potential collaborations, including the development of a dedicated Japanese Industrial Park in Assam.