Imphal: A day after a hand grenade was found in Manipur‘s Imphal West district, locals staged a protest demonstration on Saturday.

Morning walkers on Friday spotted the explosive device in front of ‘Lanleima Electronic Hub’ at Moirangkhom Sougaijam Leirak along National Highway 102 under Imphal police station and promptly alerted the police.

Police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, swiftly arrived at the store owned by Thangjam Amarjit Singh, 46, a resident of Kongpal Chanam Leikai in Imphal East district. The grenade was subsequently defused.

On Saturday, approximately 50 employees of the store joined other community members in a protest demonstration held in front of the establishment.

The demonstrators strongly condemned those responsible for planting the bomb. The protest was organized by the Meira Paibis (women vigilantes) of Moirangkhom Sougaijam Leirak, Imphal.

Rajkumari Ibechaobi Devi, the general secretary of the local Meira Paibi, called for an explanation from any involved underground organization.

Manipur Police have registered a case regarding the incident. As of Saturday, no underground group has claimed responsibility for the bomb threat.