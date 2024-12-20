Shillong: The regional committee for West Jaintia Hills, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, convened a meeting to discuss the long-standing border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam.

The meeting, held today, aimed to assess the current situation and progress made in resolving the issue.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Dhar reassured the public that the situation remains peaceful, with security forces deployed to ensure the cessation of construction work by the Assam government at Mukroh.

Also Read: Assam: APCC’s Reetam Singh files complaint against IYC chief’s detention

Although he refrained from providing extensive details, Dhar emphasized that the committee is committed to tackling the complex issue systematically.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The border dispute, which has persisted for over 50 years since Meghalaya was carved out of Assam, has been a contentious issue between the two states.

Also Read: Assam: IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib detained at hotel in Guwahati

Committee member Lahkmen Rymbui acknowledged the complexity of the matter but expressed optimism that a resolution would be found.

“A solution to this long-standing border dispute is challenging, but the regional committees are working diligently to address the issue,” Rymbui stated.