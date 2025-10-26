Shillong: The Meghalaya SSA Schools’ Association (MSSASA) has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its September 1 ruling that made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all in-service teachers nationwide to keep their jobs.

MSSASA president Aristotle Rymbai confirmed that the association submitted the petition on Saturday. The move specifically challenges the apex court’s final judgment in the Anjuman Ishaat-E-Taleem Trust vs State of Maharashtra case.

This ruling effectively mandates TET for all in-service teachers, regardless of their years of experience or service.

Rymbai explained that the decision to file the petition followed extensive consultations among members and addressed the “growing concern” among SSA teachers in Meghalaya. He stressed the need for teachers—who are “directly affected by this verdict”—to “act together” instead of waiting for the government’s next step.

The decision to proceed with the legal challenge was put to a general meeting due to the significant financial implications involved, securing the necessary support from teachers.

The Supreme Court’s verdict is reportedly based on the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notification of August 23, 2010, and the 2017 amendments to the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Earlier, both MSSASA and the state’s Education Minister had voiced deep concerns over the judgment’s impact. Rymbai had previously warned of “serious ramifications on the future of teachers.”

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui pointed out the retrospective effect of the directive, which he fears could severely affect Meghalaya’s teaching community. Rymbui highlighted that teachers with 20 to 25 years of service are now required to clear TET within two years.

The minister estimated that the order could affect 10,000 to 15,000 teachers in Meghalaya alone.

In response, the Education Department has already begun compiling data, seeking detailed information from all district education officers on teachers’ educational qualifications, years of service, and current TET status.

The outcome of this review petition is highly anticipated, as it will determine the professional future of thousands of in-service teachers in Meghalaya and other states similarly affected by the Supreme Court’s ruling.