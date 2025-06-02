Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Eastern Zone Bench, has ordered the constitution of a high-level Joint Committee to investigate extensive encroachment and environmental damage within the Daldali Reserved Forest in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The order, issued on May 30, 2025, by a bench comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal (Judicial Member) and Dr. Arun Kumar Verma (Expert Member), follows an Original Application filed by Uttam Bathari highlighting severe deforestation and habitat destruction in the protected area.

The Joint Committee will comprise key stakeholders including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Assam; a representative of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC); a representative of the Department of Land Record and Survey, Government of Nagaland; and a representative of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, represented through its Principal Secretary, Assam.

The MoEF&CC in New Delhi has been designated as the nodal authority responsible for coordination and ensuring compliance from the committee members.

The NGT’s directive comes in response to an application filed by Uttam Bathari, which complained of large-scale encroachment in the Daldali Reserved Forest.

Advocated Vikram Rajkhowa represented the applicant in the proceedings.

The forest was officially declared a ‘Reserve Forest’ through a notification dated August 16, 1933, effective from October 1, 1933, under Section 17 of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891. As such, it falls under the purview of the ‘Forest’ definition as per the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The applicant alleged that the encroachments are causing significant environmental degradation, including widespread deforestation and destruction of natural habitats.

The NGT, in its order, stated that the complaint “prima-facie gives rise to a substantial question relating to the environment arising due to the implementation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, read with the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.”

The Joint Committee has been tasked with collecting all relevant information, interacting with stakeholders, and submitting a comprehensive factual report to the Tribunal within two months.

The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on August 20, 2025.