Guwahati: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the Inland Waterways Terminal (IWT) at Jogighopa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, dedicating it to the nation.

The inauguration was marked by the flagging off of the vessel MV Padma Navigation II, carrying 110 metric tonnes of coal and stone chips along with barges Ajay and Dikshu, destined for Bangladesh.

A separate vessel, MV Trishul, also departed with stone chips for Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the terminal in February 2021.

Strategically located 91 km from Gelephu, Bhutan, 108 km from the Bangladesh border, and 147 km from Guwahati, the Jogighopa terminal is poised to play a crucial role in trilateral trade with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

It is also a designated Port of Call under the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWT&T) between India and Bangladesh. The terminal is projected to handle 1.1 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2027.

“Today is a historic day for India’s waterways sector. Waterways transportation is undergoing a tremendous transformation, propelling India’s logistics growth and driving us towards his vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). The Jogighopa IWT terminal will transform regional connectivity and strengthen our trilateral trade with Bhutan and Bangladesh. Its strategic position will make it an economic multiplier for the region, reflecting PM Modi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” Minister Sonowal said.

Built at a cost of over Rs 82 crores, the Jogighopa terminal features an RCC jetty with an RCC approach designed for an Electric Level Luffing (ELL) crane.

The terminal also includes an administrative building, customs and immigration offices, a truck parking area, a 1100 sqm covered storage area with power backup, and 11,000 sqm of open storage.

Minister Sonowal highlighted the transformative potential of inland waterways for India’s logistics sector, citing recent legislation like the National Waterways Act, 2016, and the Inland Vessels Act, 2021.

The event saw the presence of dignitaries including Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Minister of Industries, Commerce & Employment, Royal Govt of Bhutan; Assam government ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Bimal Borah, and Jogen Mohan; MPs Phani Bhushan Choudhury and Rakibul Hussain; MLA Pradip Sarkar; and IWAI Chairman Vijay Kumar.

Several other waterway development projects are underway in the Northeast, including the Comprehensive Development of NW-2, a ship repair facility at Pandu, Bogibeel Terminal development, and last-mile connectivity to Pandu.

These investments underscore the critical role of waterways in driving economic growth in the region.

India’s IWT sector has witnessed remarkable growth in the past decade, including a 767% increase in the number of operational national waterways, a 727% increase in cargo volume, and an 860% increase in budget allocation.

Cargo traffic on national waterways has risen from 18 million tonnes to 133 million tonnes in FY 2023-24.

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise showcased the potential of river cruise tourism, traversing 27 river systems, five states, and two countries. The number of river cruise vessels has increased from 3 in 2013-14 to 25 in 2023-24.

The government has launched the ‘Cruise Bharat Mission’ to further boost cruise tourism, aiming to establish 10 sea cruise terminals, 100 river cruise terminals, and five marinas by 2029.

Sonowal also announced that IWAI plans to develop water metro projects in 18 cities across 12 states, including Guwahati, replicating the Kochi Water Metro model.

The 15-acre terminal, connected to the Jogighopa MMLP by a four-lane road and adjacent to NH17, is crucial for trade with Bangladesh and Bhutan. Its proximity to Gelephu, Bhutan, and the Bangladesh border makes it a vital link for regional connectivity.

The terminal features a 100m x 21m RCC jetty, an administrative building, customs and immigration facilities, covered and open storage areas, and truck parking.

The initial capacity is 1.1 MTPA, handling commodities like food grains, fertilizers, coal, petroleum products, and stone chips. A proposed railway BG siding will further enhance connectivity.