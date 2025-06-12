Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reiterated that the state will continue to deport foreigners, even if their names appear in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking at an event in Darrang, Sarma clarified that the NRC alone cannot determine a person’s citizenship status in the state.

Sarma criticized the NRC process, stating that many individuals allegedly entered their names using fraudulent means.

“We have adopted a strict pushback policy. If authorities firmly establish that someone is a foreigner, we will deport them, regardless of their inclusion in the NRC,” he said.

The NRC, published on August 31, 2019, under the supervision of the Supreme Court, excluded over 19 lakh applicants.

However, the Registrar General of India has not officially notified the list, rendering it legally non-binding at present.

Referring to recent developments, Sarma revealed that security agencies have detained numerous individuals across Assam on suspicion of being illegal migrants.

Authorities pushed several of them back to Bangladesh, although some returned after the neighboring country reportedly declined to acknowledge them as citizens.

“I do not believe that the presence of a name in the NRC should automatically guarantee someone’s status as a legal resident,” Sarma added.

When questioned about potential lapses during the NRC process, Sarma acknowledged that certain officials may not have acted with due diligence.

He also alleged that social activist Harsh Mander had influenced the NRC exercise by sending youths abroad for education and encouraging them to exploit the process. “I became aware of this only after assuming office as Chief Minister,” he said.

During a special Assembly session on June 9, Sarma also confirmed that the government plans to enforce the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, empowering district commissioners to identify and evict illegal immigrants.