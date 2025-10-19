Guwahati: A significant majority of prisoners in Assam’s jails remain undertrial, highlighting persistent issues with delayed legal proceedings and prolonged pre-trial detentions.

Nearly 71% of Assam’s prison population had not yet been convicted, according to official data from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As of December 31, 2023, Assam housed 10,652 inmates, of which 7,546 were undertrials and only 3,096 had been convicted.

A small number, just 10 inmates, were classified as ‘detenues’. No prisoners were listed under the ‘Other’ category for the year under review.

The figures place Assam in alignment with the broader national trend, where undertrials make up more than 73% of the total prison population.

In contrast, only 25.6% of inmates across India were convicts, and 0.7% were ‘detenues’.

The majority of Assam’s inmates are male. Among convicts, 3,020 were men and 76 were women. Undertrials included 7,217 men and 329 women, while all ten ‘detenues’ were male.

Breakdown by Gender and Location

In terms of jail types, convicts were distributed across various facilities:

Central jails housed 1,011 convicts,

District jails held 1,982,

Sub-jails had 18,

Open jails hosted 19,

Special jails held 66.

Undertrials were more concentrated in:

District jails (3,922),

Central jails (3,192),

Special jails (393),

Sub-jails (39).

All ten detenues were kept in central jails.

Age Distribution Highlights Young Prison Demographic

The data shows that a substantial portion of inmates fall within the working-age population. Among the convicted:

593 (19.2%) were aged 18–30,

were aged 18–30, 1,842 (59.5%) were between 31–50,

were between 31–50, 661 (21.4%) were aged 51 and above.

Undertrials showed a younger trend:

3,402 (45.1%) were 18–30 years old,

were 18–30 years old, 3,312 (43.9%) aged 31–50,

aged 31–50, 832 (11%) were 51 and above.

Majority of Inmates Are Assamese Residents

Of the total convicted inmates, 3,025 were residents of Assam, 64 came from other Indian states, and 7 were foreign nationals.

Among undertrials, 6,705 were Assamese, 778 were from other Indian states, and 63 were foreigners. Interestingly, all 10 ‘detenues’ in the state’s prisons were from other parts of India.

Judicial Backlog and Overcrowding in Focus

Criminal justice advocates argue that such a high number of undertrial prisoners reflects deeper issues within the legal system, especially delays in trials, lack of access to legal aid, and prolonged detention for bailable offences.

Assam’s case, while reflective of the national norm, underscores the urgent need for reform.

Experts continue to call for faster judicial processes, improved legal representation for the underprivileged, and more efficient bail systems to prevent overcrowding and protect the rights of individuals who have not yet been found guilty in a court of law.