Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025 on Tuesday at the Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Assam.

Industry leaders like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, and N Chandrasekaran took the stage, sharing their ambitious investment plans for the state.

In his address during the inaugural session of Advantage Assam 2.0 in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated the state’s transformation.

He pointed out that under PM Modi’s leadership, Assam, once riddled with insurgency and unrest, has emerged as the most peaceful state in India.

CM Sarma credited PM Modi for driving essential infrastructure and industrial projects that have played a pivotal role in Assam’s economic growth.

In his speech, PM Modi highlighted Assam’s evolution into a startup hub and predicted the state’s future dominance in manufacturing in Northeast India.

Modi also pointed out that Assam’s contribution to India’s growth has grown significantly.

He noted that when Advantage Assam first took place in 2018, Assam’s economy was valued at Rs 2.45 lakh crore.

Today, under BJP rule, the state’s economy has doubled to Rs 6 lakh crore, showcasing the impact of the ‘double-engine’ government.

Speaking further during the launching of Advantage Assam 2.0, the Prime Minister outlined his government’s vision to elevate Assam’s economy to $147 billion by 2030, positioning it as a gateway to both Northeast India and Southeast Asia.

He encouraged industry leaders to leverage the NE Transformative Industrialisation Scheme (UNNATI), which focuses on investment, industry, and tourism.

Highlighting key initiatives like railway investment, the first semi-high-speed train in the Northeast, improved air connectivity, and strengthened law and order, Modi said, “Infrastructure, connectivity, and ease of doing business are our priorities.”

Sarma presented Modi with a one-horned rhino memento crafted from semiconductor chips, a striking metaphor for the state’s journey from tradition to technology, marking a symbolic moment.