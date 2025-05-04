Guwahati: A group of students from the Department of Social Work at Assam University on Sunday filed a formal First Information Report (FIR) with the Assam University Police Outpost, leveling serious allegations against an Assistant Professor of the University, Ajit Kumar Jena.

Sources indicate the complaint details accusations of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, defamation, and mental harassment, citing repeated misconduct and abuse of power.

According to the students’ complaint, Jena allegedly exploited his authority during academic meetings to manipulate, threaten, and make sexually explicit and defamatory remarks targeting both students and faculty members.

The complaint further alleges that the professor coerced students into meeting him in isolated locations such as restaurants and cabins at unusual hours, during which he reportedly used sexually abusive language.

The complaint also outlines accusations that Jena made vulgar comments about the personal lives of students and staff, issued threats of academic repercussions, and attempted to coerce students into providing false statements in his support.

These actions have reportedly inflicted significant emotional distress on the alleged victims.

The key allegations listed in the FIR include sexual harassment and derogatory remarks directed at female students, criminal intimidation involving threats of detention and academic penalties, false character assassination of students and faculty, manipulation and coercion for personal gain, abuse of authority, and infliction of mental trauma.

The complainants have stated their readiness to submit supporting evidence, including mobile recordings, call records, screenshots, and witness testimonies, to substantiate their allegations.

Sources added that the Officer-in-Charge of the Assam University Police Outpost has officially acknowledged the FIR.