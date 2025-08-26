Dimapur: The Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha’s Security Council (ASMSC) and the Rengma Naga Peoples Council (RNPC) have agreed to work jointly in Assam and Nagaland to safeguard the rights of indigenous communities, drawing on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The resolution was adopted during a meeting between the two organisations at Chumoukedima on Monday, according to a joint statement issued by ASMSC secretary general Hemanta Gogoi and RNPC general secretary Cheno Rengma on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The ASMSC delegation was led by president Matiur Rahman and Gogoi, while the RNPC was represented by president Kenilo Rengma, general secretary Cheno Rengma, and adviser Ngasen Rengma. The discussion centred on the challenges confronting indigenous Assamese and Naga communities.

During the deliberation, the RNPC reiterated that, in line with the Indian Constitution, 1951 must remain the base year for identification of foreigners, rejecting any other cut-off date. The council also extended full support to the ASMSC’s stance on the issue.

Marking the occasion, ASMSC president Matiur Rahman presented his book Indigenous Rights to RNPC president Kenilo Rengma.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!