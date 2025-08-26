Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday urged people to refrain from creating unnecessary controversies regarding the qualifications and eligibility of newly recruited doctors in the state.

Addressing the offer distribution ceremony for the selected General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs), Saha emphasized that passing the MBBS exams automatically qualifies a doctor to practice, as recognized by the National Medical Council.

“Once someone clears the MBBS exams, they are allowed to do private practice, which indicates that they are competent to attend patients,” he said.

The Chief Minister referred to the social media debate that erupted after the release of the selected candidates’ list, particularly concerning those with low marks.

“Many raised questions about the low scores of some doctors who were recommended for recruitment. But a doctor’s quality cannot be judged solely based on grades,” he said.

Explaining the rigorous training involved, Saha added, “Grades are only numbers. To get into an MBBS course, a candidate has to clear NEET, one of the toughest exams in the country. Then, over five years, medical students must work hard to pass semester exams. Anyone scoring below 50 percent is considered a failure, so it is not an easy task to become a doctor.”

Saha also clarified that competitive exams are only conducted for government positions. “On completing MBBS, a doctor becomes eligible to practice. People questioned the appointment of those who scored lower marks, but the fact remains that they are authorized to practice and must have sufficient knowledge of their field,” he said.

The controversy arose after the candidate list went viral on social media, with some selected doctors having scored as low as 14, 19, or 21 out of 100 on certain assessments.