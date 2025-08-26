Shillong: The Indian Institute of Management Shillong has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to promote financial literacy across Meghalaya, beginning from Shillong and subsequently extending to all 12 districts of the state.

As part of the collaboration, IIM Shillong students will receive free training and certification through a structured two-tier program comprising the SEBI Investor Certification (Level I) and the NISM V-A Certification (Level II).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The initiative will go beyond summer internships, encouraging active student participation in long-term capacity building and financial awareness campaigns.

On the occasion, Prof. Naliniprava Tripathy, Director (I/c), IIM Shillong, reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to promoting financial literacy as a tool for empowerment, advancing data-driven research, and contributing to regulatory reforms.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM rules out militant regrouping, calls for caution on intelligence inputs

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

She highlighted that embedding AMFI certifications into student learning would create a generation of certified trainers and ambassadors, thereby ensuring sustainable impact across Meghalaya.

This landmark agreement positions IIM Shillong among the first academic institutions in the country to collaborate with AMFI, advancing financial awareness and empowerment in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat.