Yes! Finally it’s official!

Singer Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce, the couple announced on Tuesday, reports AP.

In a five-photo joint post on Instagram, Swift and the soccer star disclosed their engagement – “the fairytale culmination of a courtship that for two years has thrilled and fascinated millions around the world…

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” read the caption with an emoji of a dynamite stick.

Kelce met Swift at a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and a Super Bowl champion.

And needless to say, he was swept off his feet by the superstar singer’s charm.

Some smelt a rat speculating that the relation lacked genuineness, yet they have ridden over all crises.

As AP writes, “In the end, those voices were quieted by a happy couple who simply looked in love — now with an engagement ring rivaling the size of Kelce’s three Super Bowl rings.”

The date of the engagement isn’t clear though.