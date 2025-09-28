Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg during the 126th edition of his Mann Ki Baat radio programme on September 28, describing the beloved artist as the “Kohinoor, the brightest gem of Assamese culture.”

Modi’s emotional message became the centrepiece of the broadcast, as he honoured Garg’s legacy just days after the 52-year-old singer tragically drowned in Singapore on September 19. Reflecting on the loss, the Prime Minister reassured listeners that Garg’s artistic contributions would continue to inspire generations.

“Zubeen was the Kohinoor of Assamese culture. Though he is no longer with us physically, he will always remain alive in our hearts,” Modi said, adding that Garg’s music would continue to enchant future generations and serve as a beacon of Assam’s rich heritage.

Modi highlighted the late singer’s deep-rooted connection with Assamese culture and acknowledged the profound grief felt across India. He praised Garg not only as a regional icon but also as a national figure who used music to bridge cultural boundaries and promote unity.

Garg, known for timeless hits like Mayabini, made a lasting mark on Indian music through his versatility, charisma, and community involvement. His contributions went far beyond entertainment, he actively supported social causes and remained a strong voice for cultural preservation.

The episode also commemorated other national icons. Modi honoured Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, calling him a symbol of courage and a timeless inspiration for India’s youth. He also paid respects to Lata Mangeshkar, recognising her as a monumental figure in Indian music.

In addition to tributes, the Prime Minister spoke about ongoing cultural preservation efforts. He spotlighted the government’s move to secure UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage status for Chhath Puja, underlining how such global recognition helps promote Indian traditions on the world stage.

Zubeen Garg’s untimely death has left a deep void in Indian music, especially within the Assamese cultural landscape. Beyond his artistic achievements, he was widely respected for his humanitarian work and grassroots activism.

As the Prime Minister concluded his remarks, he reminded the nation that while Zubeen Garg’s voice may have fallen silent, his spirit would live on through the timeless songs and cultural pride he left behind.