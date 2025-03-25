Pollution vs your hair: How Guwahati women are affected

Guwahati, a busy and vibrant city, is facing a growing problem with air pollution, which is often discussed for its impact on health and the environment but rarely for how it affects women’s hair.

Many women in the city are now struggling with hair issues caused by pollution, making it a daily challenge to keep their hair healthy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The polluted air in Guwahati, filled with dust, dirt, and harmful particles, causes hair problems like dryness, brittleness, and hair fall. These tiny particles stick to the scalp and hair, stripping away natural moisture and making hair weak and prone to breakage and split ends. This has left many women frustrated, even after following regular haircare routines.

The damage doesn’t stop at the surface. The sensitive scalp absorbs these harmful particles, clogging hair follicles and affecting hair growth. Many women are noticing more dandruff, itchy scalps, and thinning hair, which experts believe are caused by the city’s worsening air quality. Using water with high mineral content also adds to the damage.

To deal with these problems, women are turning to natural remedies like applying coconut or argan oil, using hair masks made from aloe vera or yogurt, and massaging the scalp regularly. Products with special ingredients like activated charcoal and antioxidants are also becoming popular as they help protect hair from pollution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, more awareness and lifestyle changes are needed to protect hair from pollution’s effects. Simple steps like wearing a scarf or hat outdoors, washing hair more often, and eating healthy foods rich in vitamins can help.

For the women of Guwahati, protecting their hair from pollution isn’t just about looking good, it’s about feeling confident and staying healthy in a changing environment.