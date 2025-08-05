Horoscope Today | 5 August 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 5 August 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (5 August 2025).

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Today you may be inspired to have a little fun with your looks, Aries. You may wish to change your haircut or experiment with different colors or styles of clothing. It would be fun to get out of your routine, even if it just means donning funky sunglasses or bright Hawaiian patterns. You will feel lighter and more flirtatious.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Today’s energy has you rethinking all areas of your life, Taurus. If you aren’t as challenged by your job as you think you should be, perhaps it’s time for a change. The trick for you will be figuring out what it is that you want to do. You have a tremendous amount of creative ability. If you aren’t using these talents, why not explore a career that would let you develop them further?

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

You’re ready for dramatic change in your life, Gemini. It isn’t that you’re dissatisfied with your career or personal life. Rather, you feel like you’re missing out on something great, if you only knew what. Be receptive to whatever opportunities arise and explore them all. You may find the answers you seek through travel or more education. Bring a friend if you’re afraid to explore on your own.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Cancer, expect to meet someone new who will be a tremendous influence in your life – probably in your career. If you’ve been frustrated by your lack of progress up the corporate ladder, take heart. This new person may be able to show you another way up. In spite of your frustration, you should continue to work in your usual manner. You’re on the right path, even though you may doubt it now.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

You’ve been on a wild ride for several months, Leo – all that excitement in your personal life and career! If major changes for the better haven’t yet occurred, know that they will. A promotion is in order, most likely accompanied by a raise. Don’t act so surprised – you’ve had this coming for a long time. Celebrate tonight with someone dear to your heart.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Foreign lands and new opportunities beckon today, Virgo! Keep your eyes and ears open as these opportunities may come to you from an unusual or unexpected source. You’re ready for a change of some kind in your personal or professional life. It’s up to you to take steps in whatever new direction you decide to go. Don’t rule out a few classes as a way to further your career.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

The astral energy indicates that you may have extra money in your pocket, Libra. Take care to invest this money wisely rather than spend it all. You will be happier sacrificing short-term gratification for future financial gain. Positive relationships and socializing are indicated this evening. Make a point to get together with close friends and loved ones.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

This will be an interesting day provided you keep your eyes and ears open to the opportunities that arise. Don’t be afraid to take on new challenges. Even if you feel unsure about your abilities, embrace the chance to test them. If others think you’re up to the challenge, you should give yourself the same benefit of the doubt! New friends are indicated – make a point to smile.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Sagittarius, you finally begin to feel like you’re making progress. You’re intent on completing some projects that have long been in the works. After many hours of concentration and focus, you make the last adjustments and proclaim it finished. You can expect to be rewarded for your efforts. Your skills are extraordinary. You can enjoy a real sense of satisfaction. Celebrate a little!

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

This is a passionate, creative day, Capricorn. Your blood is hot and passion is on your mind. With luck, you have a significant other who can benefit! If not, you will have to find another way to burn off that energy. Invite a close friend for a jog. You’re in the mood to socialize. If you can’t have physical intimacy, be satisfied with emotional closeness.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

You may feel a bit short on inspiration today, Aquarius. Don’t be discouraged! Start whatever project is in question, even if your thoughts are elsewhere. During the course of the “bad” work you may churn out at first, your muse gently alights on your shoulder. It sometimes takes a little discipline to lead to delicious rewards!

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Pisces, you may feel like you’re running in several directions at once. You’re so scattered that you don’t feel like you’re accomplishing anything important. That’s just the nature of the day. You have many loose ends to tie up. It’s hard to concentrate on the big picture when you’re out of groceries. Do whatever maintenance needs doing so you can move on to bigger things.