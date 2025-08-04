Dimapur: The Five Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) has temporarily suspended its proposed third phase of agitation following assurances from the Nagaland government.

The decision came after a meeting on Monday between CoRRP representatives and newly appointed Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, who informed the committee that the state cabinet will convene on August 6 to take a final call on the committee’s key demands.

These include the framing of terms of reference and the formation of a commission to review the state’s reservation policy, with a resolution expected within the next fortnight.

CoRRP convenor Tesinlo Semy and member secretary GK Zhimomi, in a press release, confirmed that Imchen had invited the committee to the meeting held at his office in Kohima on August 2. The discussion centered around the committee’s longstanding demands and the government’s response to date.

The committee, representing the five tribes of Sumi, Ao, Lotha, Angami, and Rengma, has been demanding an overhaul of Nagaland’s reservation policy. They are calling for either the complete revocation of the 48-year-old job quota for seven backward tribes—initially introduced in 1977 for a 10-year period—or for the remaining unreserved quota to be reserved solely for the five tribes.

Earlier this year, on May 29, CoRRP organized protest rallies across all districts inhabited by the five tribes and submitted an ultimatum to the state government. In response, the state cabinet on June 12 agreed in principle to establish a commission to examine the reservation policy. However, the committee staged another protest on July 9 in front of the Nagaland Civil Secretariat, pressing for concrete action.

While the latest development has led to a temporary pause in agitation, the committee has made it clear that it will intensify protests if their concerns are not addressed promptly.