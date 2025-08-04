Imphal: The Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM), under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Government of Manipur, on Monday launched the first ‘Rural Roots Market’ at Leimapokpam in Bishnupur district.

The initiative aims to provide a direct platform for Self-Help Group (SHG) members to sell their products—such as handloom items, handicrafts, clothing, jute bags, vegetables, and local food items—directly to customers at wholesale rates, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

The market was hosted by the Senmitlon Sinnai Village Level Federation (VLF) and drew significant public participation.

N Bandana Devi, Secretary of Skill, Labour, Employment and Entrepreneurship and State Mission Director of MSRLM, attended the inauguration as the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the event, she described the Rural Roots Market as a long-standing goal of the mission, now realised. She highlighted the role of MSRLM in supporting grassroots-level women’s empowerment and financial independence.

She noted that the market provides SHG members with direct customer interaction, allowing them to improve the quality and design of their products based on buyer feedback. She also recommended that similar markets be held regularly in other areas, especially near highways, to increase visibility and reduce unsold stock.

Bishnupur Deputy Commissioner and District Mission Director of MSRLM, Pooja Elangbam, reiterated the administration’s commitment to rural development through coordinated efforts.

She said that economic and social empowerment of women through such initiatives could help elevate their roles in society. The DC added that, with standardisation, SHG products could eventually be sold in national and international markets.

She encouraged women to work together and support each other in achieving financial self-reliance, adding that family responsibilities should be equally shared. She urged participants to actively engage with MSRLM’s programmes.

The event was also attended by Divisional Forest Officer Waikhom Romabai as Guest of Honour, and Mutum Bebina Devi, President of Senmitlon Sinnai VLF, who presided over the programme. SHG members also shared testimonials about the positive impact of the programme on their livelihoods and confidence.