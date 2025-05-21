Guwahati: Global music icon and American rapper Post Malone will headline a live concert in Guwahati on December 8, 2025, marking a historic cultural event for Assam.

His performance will serve as the flagship event under Assam’s newly launched Concert Economy Policy, a state-led initiative aimed at energizing the tourism sector, creating youth engagement, and promoting cultural development.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the policy during a press briefing in Dergaon, Golaghat, on Wednesday. He confirmed the Cabinet’s approval of the policy, which the government had earlier proposed during the Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Sarma explained that the state took inspiration from others like Gujarat and Meghalaya, which have already demonstrated the economic potential of high-profile concerts.

He cited the example of Gujarat, where a recent Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad reportedly generated Rs 600 crore in revenue. He also noted Meghalaya’s growing reputation for hosting live music events.

With Post Malone now scheduled to perform in Guwahati, the city is preparing to take center stage. Although the artist and his team have previously shown interest in performing in Shillong, this upcoming show signals a shift in attention toward Assam’s capital.

Officials expect the event to attract large crowds, giving a significant boost to the local hospitality and tourism sectors.

Sarma emphasized that Assam aims to compete with its neighbors and become a hub for world-class musical events. “In December, Guwahati will host a major concert that will rival events in Meghalaya. We have fallen behind in this space, but we are now ready to catch up,” he said.

As part of the policy rollout, the state has designated Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat as priority cities for hosting international-standard concerts. The government has committed to supporting event organizers to ensure smooth execution and promote long-term investment in Assam’s cultural economy.