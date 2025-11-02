Guwahati: Public anger continues to rise in Assam’s Uriamghat area following an alleged attack by Naga miscreants on a forested region in the Rengma Forest Range along the Assam–Nagaland border on October 29.

Locals have accused the Assam government and the neutral security forces deployed in the region of showing indifference and bias in handling the situation.

Following widespread protests, Sector Commandant Euithuliu Newmai of the 142 CRPF was transferred on October 30.

Residents and local organizations have also criticised the state administration for its alleged inaction and failure to protect lives, land, and property in the border areas.

According to reports, the miscreants cut down thousands of Uriam saplings planted by the Assam government in the recently evicted zones.

Trees planted by the Forest Department in the Uriamghat Sonaribil area were also destroyed. Locals alleged that officials from the Nagaland administration were directly involved in the incident.

On Saturday, the Dhansiri Subdivisional Students’ Union (DSSU) staged a sit-in protest at Sarupathar, condemning the state government’s failure to safeguard border residents.

Holding placards and shouting slogans like “Solve the Assam–Nagaland border issue permanently,” and “Protect the lives and land of Assam’s border dwellers,” protesters demanded strong and immediate government action against the attackers.

The student leaders urged both state and central authorities to ensure lasting peace along the inter-state border, warning that continued inaction could lead to further unrest in the region.