Guwahati: Amritpal Singh, the Khadoor Sahib MP currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail under preventive detention, exercised his voting right in the 2025 vice-presidential election on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed the Union Home Ministry and the Assam Chief Secretary to ensure that the jailed MP was able to cast his vote. As per Rule 26 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974, Singh was issued a postal ballot.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to jail sources, authorities handed him the ballot paper and related materials inside the prison. After marking his choice, Singh sealed the envelope and submitted it to jail officials, who arranged for its dispatch to Delhi through a special messenger by air.

The ECI has instructed that the marked ballot must reach the returning officer before the counting of votes begins at 6 pm today.

This year’s vice-presidential contest is between NDA candidate and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Opposition nominee, former Supreme Court judge Sudershan Reddy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!