STF Assam arrests key operative of Ansarullah Bangla Team

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police has arrested an alleged key operative of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a fundamentalist organization with ties to global terrorist networks.

The arrest was made based on intelligence inputs and active assistance from the Kokrajhar Police.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accused has been identified as Nasim Uddin SK.

He is accused of being an active member of the ABT and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JAM).

He was a close associate of Nur Islam Mandal, the prime accused in the same case, who was previously arrested by the STF from Kokrajhar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Uddin had been evading police since December 17, 2024, but was finally apprehended on February 3, 2025, a police source said.

Investigations revealed that Uddin was a key conspirator involved in acquiring weapons and manufacturing IEDs to arm and empower extremist factions.

His objective, along with Mandal, was to destabilize national security, disrupt peace, and pose a grave threat to India’s sovereignty, a police statement said.

Uddin has been arrested in connection with STF PS Case No 21/2024 under various sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Passport Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and Foreigners Act.

He has been remanded to police custody for seven days.

The police source said, the investigation is ongoing to expose the full extent of the terror network, which has deep-rooted connections across the border.