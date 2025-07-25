Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sounded the death knell for the “Supari Mafia” operating in the Uriamghat region of Golaghat district.

Sarma visited Uriamghat on Friday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a stern statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening, he declared that the sprawling areca-nut plantations masking forest destruction will no longer be tolerated.

“See the huge swathes of commercial betel nut plantations grown by encroachers in the forest land of Uriamghat.

I was astounded to see the extent of plantations which the Supari Mafia was running in collusion with encroachers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The good news? These won’t be there anymore,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote.

See the huge swathes of commercial betel nut plantations grown by encroachers in the forest land of Uriamghat.



I was astounded to see the extent of plantations which were being run in collusion with the Supari Mafia.



The good news? These won't be there anymore. pic.twitter.com/2ODZenmIWg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 25, 2025

Chief Minister Sarma visited Uriamghat on Friday, specifically the Madhupur area, to assess the status of land encroachment and the upcoming eviction drive. He conducted an aerial survey using drones, met with district officials, and reviewed eviction notices that officials had already served to encroachers. This marks his second visit this month to the region, underlining the urgency and direct oversight of the operations.

Satellite and drone footage showed that commercial areca-nut plantations have replaced large expanses in Uriamghat, once native sal and teak forests. Sarma cautioned, “Don’t let the greenery fool you; encroachers have grown betel nut plantations by destroying precious native trees in Uriamghat.” According to his account, nearly 500 illegal settlers, each holding hundreds of bighas, have encroached on the forest floor for profit-driven cultivation.

The Chief Minister accused the encroachers of collaborating with a well-organized Supari Mafia, sourcing Myanmar-dried betel nut blended with local produce to sell as Assam supari for inflated profits.

Sarma explained how encroachers unfolded the encroachment in phases: initial settlers—often erosion-affected migrants—cultivated patches, then more settlers arrived under organized coordination. This pattern resembles previous land grabs in Lumding (ginger), Sribhumi, and Hailakandi (rubber) regions.

The state government is preparing to launch a multi-month eviction operation in Uriamghat, coordinating with local forest and district authorities, and the adjacent Nagaland administration. Officials also said that almost 70% of encroachers have already vacated voluntarily, and they expect the remainder to leave within the next 2–3 days.

Since May 2021, Assam has reclaimed 1.29 lakh bighas of encroached land, yet roughly 29 lakh bighas remain under illegal occupation—including forest tracts, VGRs, PGRs, satra, and namghar lands. Sarma reiterated that authorities will firmly and legally reclaim all encroached land, regardless of settlers’ origins.

CM Sarma further reaffirmed his resolve with the Uriamghat drive: “We will dismantle the Supari Mafia’s concessions.” The government will reclaim, restore, and safeguard the forests as ecological heritage. The evacuation today demonstrates state-backed resolve and legal clarity in action.