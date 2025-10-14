An initiative of the Alumni Association, B. Borooah College

“Zubeen Garg taught us to express directly, embodying an ideal,” noted senior journalist Gautam Sharma while delivering the keynote memorial address at the ‘Surjyakontha’ Zubeen Garg memorial event, organised by the B. Borooah College Alumni Association and held recently at the Bhupen Hazarika Auditorium of B. Borooah College.

In an insightful commentary on the multifaceted talents of Zubeen Garg, Sharma emphasised that the beloved artist’s prowess transcended the simplistic designation of a mere ‘singer’. Garg’s creative footprint encompassed a diverse range of roles, including those of a vocalist, lyricist, composer, music director, poet, writer, actor, and filmmaker, showcasing his exceptional aptitude across various domains of the arts.

Journalist Sharma delved into different facets of the musician’s journey, highlighting that Zubeen Garg not only impacted Assamese music but also breathed new life into the cultural landscape, enriching the nation’s musical tapestry with his innovative style.

The commemoration event commenced with the lighting of a traditional lamp and the presentation of floral offerings in honour of Surjyakontha. During the event, Bijoy Sankar Goswami, General Secretary of the Alumni Association, explained its significance.

In the commemorative gathering, Satyendra Nath Barman, Principal of B. Borooah College, delivered an in-depth discourse on the significant association between Zubeen Garg and the institution.

The ceremonious occasion also witnessed the formal release of the souvenir publication ‘Surjyakontha’ by notable artistes such as Diganta Bharati, Alaap Dudul Saikia, and Sabin Das, eminent musical collaborators who shared enduring creative partnerships with Zubeen Garg.

In his reflective musings, Diganta Bharati delved into the multifaceted dimensions of ‘Surjyakontha’ Zubeen Garg’s vibrant artistic journey, sharing numerous anecdotes from the period he collaborated with the illustrious artist. Bharati further highlighted Zubeen Garg’s extraordinary achievements, noting that he accomplished a century’s worth of creative endeavours in merely half a century.

Hemchandra Pathak, editor of the commemorative publication ‘Surjyakontha’ and a childhood companion of Zubeen Garg, reflected on a myriad of memories of the artist. Their friendship, which has endured for four decades since their teenage years, weaves a tapestry of cherished moments and shared experiences.

During the memorial meeting, Jagadish Chandra Goswami, president of the B. Borooah College Alumni Association and a retired professor of the college, expressed his thoughts on Zubeen Garg’s remarkable achievements. He recalled how Zubeen brought distinction to the institution back in 1992 when he secured a gold medal in Western music at the Gauhati University Youth Festival.

At that time, Goswami had the privilege of overseeing the college team, and he reminisced about how this accolade represented a pivotal moment in Zubeen’s early musical career. He noted that this honour, as he proclaimed during the gathering, ignited an extraordinary passion within Zubeen, serving as a guiding light throughout his subsequent artistic journey.

The premature passing of the revered figure, considered a symbol of immortality within the Assamese community, has elicited global sorrow and mourning. The country will eternally acknowledge with appreciation the remarkable legacy left by the multifaceted artist Zubeen Garg, whose contributions as a singer, lyricist, music director, poet, writer, actor, film director, and producer have indelibly enhanced the nation’s cultural reputation.

The past thirty years are aptly described as the ‘Zubeen era’ in cultural and social contexts, underscoring his profound influence on the socio-cultural landscape of Assam during this period.

In keeping with the occasion, notable vocalists including Nirmali Das, Riaz Talukdar, Nijan Pegu, Angarika Ayushi Borah, Bishal Kalita, Jyotishman Kalita, and others delivered soulful renditions of songs originally sung by Zubeen Garg.

It is worth mentioning that during this event, Chinmoy Jyoti Saikia from Kuwaritol in the Kaliabor region of Nagaon district, an avid collector of audio cassettes and CDs featuring performances by Zubeen Garg, showcased a variety of rare items and played selections on a tape recorder.

Satyabrata Baruah delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks at the poignant memorial gathering, which culminated in a collective rendition of the enchanting song “Mayabini Raatir Bukut…”.