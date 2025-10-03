Guwahati: Suspected miscreants from Nagaland allegedly crossed into Assam’s Golaghat district in the early hours of Friday and set several houses on fire in Tengatal, located in Uriamghat Sector B under Sarupathar subdivision, officials confirmed.

A senior district official stated that the attackers targeted the village while residents were asleep, resulting in the destruction of multiple homes and significant property damage.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

The motive behind the cross-border attack remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation.

Responding swiftly, personnel from the police, CRPF, forest department, and civil administration reached the site to bring the situation under control. While officials have contained the immediate threat, tensions remain high along the Assam-Nagaland interstate border.

Due to the remoteness of the affected villages, detailed assessments of the damage are still underway.

Authorities have assured that additional security has been deployed to prevent any further escalation in the volatile border region.