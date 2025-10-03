Guwahati: Devotees of Goddess Durga took an auspicious look at the Neelkanth, known in Assamese as Nila Konthi Sorai, on Thursday in Assam, across India, and around the world.

They believe that sighting this vibrant Indian Roller (Coracias benghalensis) on Vijayadashami heralds victory and brings divine blessings.

Rooted in Hindu mythology, the Neelkanth, with its striking turquoise wings, symbolizes Lord Shiva. Its blue throat represents the moment Shiva swallowed poison during the Samudra Manthan.

According to legend, Lord Rama spotted the bird before defeating Ravana, making its sighting a powerful omen of triumph over evil. Devotees believe it removes obstacles and ushers in prosperity.

In Assam, the Neelkanth thrives in open grasslands, scrub forests, and farmlands. People often see it perched on wires or trees, where it helps control pests like beetles and grasshoppers, vital to agriculture.

However, its population has declined by nearly 40% due to habitat loss caused by deforestation and urbanization in Assam’s riverine and forested regions.

“The bird’s role in our ecosystem is as vital as its spiritual significance,” says Anjali Sharma, a Guwahati-based ecologist.

Festival-related poaching during Dussehra poses a serious threat to the Neelkanth. In states like Telangana, poachers capture the bird, often subjecting it to caging and starvation.

Pesticides and road collisions also endanger this species. Though classified as “least concern” by the IUCN, these threats have prompted renewed calls for reassessment.

“We must protect these divine messengers,” urges conservationist Priya Das.

Hinduism’s reverence for birds like the Neelkanth, the crow (fed during shraddha as a messenger of ancestors), and the parrot (Kamadeva’s vehicle) fosters ecological balance through ahimsa (non-violence) and nature worship.

Sacred groves and rituals reflect this ethos, helping preserve biodiversity.

“Our traditions are a blueprint for sustainability,” says ornithologist Rajesh Barua, who advocates mindful practices to ensure the Neelkanth’s legacy endures.