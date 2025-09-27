Dibrugarh:: Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja Samity, one of the popular Durga puja in Dibrugarh has adopted “Operation Sindoor’ as their theme for this year Durga puja.

The pandal will feature light and sound effects along with live characters recreating scenes related to the theme.

This puja is one of the crowd puller in Dibrugarh town and huge gatherings can be witnessed during the three day festival. In 1980, the Durga puja was started with some dedicated businessmen of the region.

“This year our theme is ‘Operation Sindoor’ and we dedicate this year to Indian Armed Forces.This year we are expecting huge crowd in our puja pandal. We have taken all eloborate arrangments for the crowd management,” said Aman Chirani, one of the active member of the puja committee.

He said, “We are using all eco-friendly materials in our puja pandal. We have not used any items which are harmful for the nature,”.

Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja Samity has stepped into 45th in this year.

The puja was inaugurated by officials of Armed Forces on Saturday. The puja mandap is open for all.

Sri Sri Kalibari committe has been celebrating 115th Durga puja in this year.

“We are celebrating 115th Durga puja in this year and we are celebrating with traditional fervour. Today, we have distributed clothes to 300 beneficiaries,” said Mainak Patra, secretary of Sri Sri Kalibari committee.