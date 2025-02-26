Guwahati: A murder case has unfolded in Kolkata, West Bengal where the dismembered body of a woman from Assam was found.

The body of Sunita Ghosh, a resident of Jorhat, Assam, was recovered from a trolley bag.

Reports stated that Ghosh had been missing for 10 days and her family was only informed after the police found her body.

According to reports, Ghosh had travelled to Kolkata four months ago to visit relatives.

Kolkata Police have arrested two women, Falguni Ghosh and her mother Aarti Ghosh, in connection with the murder.

Falguni Ghosh is reportedly the wife of Sunita Ghosh’s nephew.

Further investigation is being carried out.