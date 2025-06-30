Guwahati: A water bottle was thrown at the vehicle of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Golaghat on Sunday.

The incident occurred while the Chief Minister’s convoy was passing through the area during an official visit.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, a group of Congress party workers hurled a Sprite bottle at the CM’s vehicle. The object did not cause any damage, and no injuries were reported.

Local police personnel were present at the location, and additional security was deployed following the incident. The motive behind the act is yet to be confirmed, though it is believed to be a political demonstration.

Authorities have not issued an official statement at the time of filing this report. Further investigation is underway.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!