Haflong: Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were remanded to judicial custody on Friday (October 17) after spending 14 days in CID custody.

The duo appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Haflong, where they were formally taken into Haflong Jail.

Their arrests are part of the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, and bring the total number of individuals arrested in connection with the case to seven.

Five of these individuals, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhart Sharma, Zubeen’s cousin Sandeepan Garg, and two of Zubeen’s personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, remain detained at Baksa Jail.

Before their appearance in court, Goswami and Mahanta underwent routine medical checks.

Authorities had imposed strict security measures around both the CID office and CJM court, reflecting heightened vigilance after previous unrest in Baksa, where protests erupted during the transfer of other accused individuals.

The case has generated significant public attention, leading law enforcement agencies to bolster security to prevent further disturbances.

The investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death remains under intense scrutiny, with authorities under pressure to conduct a swift and transparent investigation.