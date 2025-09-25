Guwahati: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP ) , an anti- CAA agitation born regional political party on Thursday wrote a letter to the prime minister of India for a supreme court monitored CBI inquiry into the mysterious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

” The people of Assam and the admirers of Zubeen Garg across the globe firmly demand a CBI inquiry into the entire matter.” The letter to prime minister Narendra Modi stated.

” The demand is not merely for a CBI investigation but for one that is carried out under the direct monitoring and supervision of the honourable supreme court of India so that just is ensured in a transparent and unbiased manner.” The letter wrote further.

” In view of this , we most earnestly request you on behalf of the Assamese people and the global community of Zubeen lovers to take immediate steps to order a CBI investigation into the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg and to ensure that the said inquiry is monitored by the honourable supreme court of India,” the letter concludes.

It was signed by its president and secretary, Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Jagdish Bhuyan respectively.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi also wrote on social media platforms demanding,” Nirpeksha aaru uchh prjayar tadontar vave hobo lage CBI tadant…..There should be CBI probe for unbiased and high level inquiry.# Justice for Zubeen Garg.”

After the cremation of the legendary young singer Zubeen Garg on 23rd of September here with state honour the opposition political parties have intensified their demands for CBI inquiry into the singers mysterious death.

The singer breathed his last at the early young age of 52 allegedly by drowning in sea at Singapore.

But crores of his fan see a conspiracy into his unnatural death and eagerly want that the truth must be uncovered .

Garg was a down to earth singer brought up in Jorhat district of upper Assam and was loved by all sections of people beyond boundaries.