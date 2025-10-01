Guwahati: Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday morning said that the arrests of Shrma-Mahanta duo marks a victory of public will.

Reacting to the arrests Akhil Gogoi said on Wednesday morning:

“Surrender or arrest. The first wish of the people of Assam has been fulfilled. In Assam’s history, this is the biggest and most heartbreaking death (which the Chief Minister himself has termed a murder case), and the accused has been caught after 13 days, driven by the fear of people’s anger. The public is the core, the people are everything. Only the people of Assam deserve thanks. #JusticeForZubeen

In a significant breakthrough in the probe into the mysterious death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police has taken prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma into 14-day custody today.

The court granted remand after their formal production before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Guwahati.

Earlier, the SIT had arrested Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen’s manager, from Gurgaon around 1:30 am after he arrived from Rajasthan. Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the Northeast Festival, was picked up from Delhi Airport at 12:04 am immediately after landing from Singapore.

Both were brought to Guwahati under tight security, with heavy police and CISF deployment at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Contrary to earlier reports that they would be taken to the CID headquarters, they were directly escorted to the CJM’s residence at Alpana Apartment, Geetanagar.

Following a closed-door hearing, the magistrate sanctioned a 14-day remand, enabling the SIT to carry out detailed interrogation and deepen the investigation.

Officials have booked Mahanta and Sharma under Sections 61(2), 105, and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The SIT had previously issued summons directing both to appear within 10 days, while police also searched their residences to gather evidence.

Authorities believe the extended custody will be crucial for reconstructing the timeline of events leading to Zubeen’s death, questioning the accused, and examining digital as well as physical evidence.

The case has drawn intense public attention, partly due to Mahanta’s influential background as the younger brother of former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University and former Education Advisor to the Chief Minister.

The arrests came after Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, filed a formal complaint supported by the singer’s sister-in-law, Palme Barthakur, and a family uncle. The complaint named several individuals who accompanied Zubeen on his final trip to Singapore and demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances of his sudden and tragic death.

With the SIT now holding both prime accused for 14 days, the coming interrogation period is expected to be decisive in one of Assam’s most high-profile investigations in recent years.

The young legendary singer died at 52 in Singapore on 19th September 2025 in a mysterious circumstances.

With these arrests public faith in judicial system has increased.