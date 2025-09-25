Guwahati: The Assam Association Singapore has refused to comment publicly on the death of singer Zubeen Garg “as some members are cooperating with investigating authorities, the organisation announced on social media.”

Zubeen (52) had expired during a yacht trip to Saint John Island along with members of the local Assamese community.

Zubeen was in Singapore to be part of a cultural festival marking Northeast India’s traditions and the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, alongside India ASEAN Year of Tourism celebrations.

“As some of our members are currently assisting the investigating authorities in their inquiry into the tragic demise of our beloved Zubeen Da, the Assam Association Singapore is not permitted to make a public comment on the issue until the investigation process is complete,” the organisation’s management committee stated.

“The untimely passing of our beloved Zubeen Da has left the entire Assamese community in Singapore in deep sorrow. We stand together in grief and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, as well as to our community in Assam and beyond,” the association added in their statement.

The mysterious and untimely death of Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg has sent shockwaves across the State and beyond, prompting the government to launch the strongest possible investigation.

The tragedy, which has plunged millions of fans into mourning, is now being treated with utmost seriousness by the Assam administration.