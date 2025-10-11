Guwahati: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Saturday evening voiced strong demands for justice following the mysterious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

Gogoi, a former general secretary of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), condemned the state government’s handling of the case, alleging that communal and divisive politics are taking precedence over delivering justice to the Assamese icon.

Taking to the social media, Gogoi said, “At a time when the people of Assam are anxious for justice for the great leader Zubeen Garg, whose words of humanity have elevated us above caste and creed, the Chief Minister has once again begun politics poisoned with hatred and communalism. The Assamese society that Zubeen Garg built is being deliberately broken by agents. People, stay alert.”

He further added, “This is Zubeen Garg’s Assam, Zubeen Garg’s society, a society for the people. Citizens, recognize the agents. Do not be distracted by communal politics; continue to fight steadfastly for justice. Instead of letting communal politics divide society, the Chief Minister should deliver justice to our great leader. Why is the Chief Minister trying to evade the main questions? We demand answers. We demand justice. Why and how did the very heart of the Assamese people get lost?”

The legendary singer, aged only 52, passed away under mysterious circumstances in Singapore, triggering widespread shock and grief across Assam.

Following his death, the state observed official mourning, and tributes poured in from fans, fellow artists, and political leaders alike. His cremation drew massive public participation, highlighting the immense respect he commanded among the people.

In the wake of the tragedy, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the circumstances surrounding his death. Several individuals have already been arrested, and a judicial commission has been formed to ensure a thorough and transparent inquiry. The viscera report, prepared in New Delhi, is expected to shed crucial light on the case.

Meanwhile, protests and calls for justice have taken on a cultural dimension as well, with activists urging citizens to boycott Deepawali in solidarity with Zubeen Garg and in demand of accountability from the state administration.

Zubeen Garg, remembered as a cultural beacon of Assam and a unifying figure for society, continues to inspire public calls for justice, as the investigation into his untimely death unfolds.