Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday clarified that the state police will not travel to Singapore as part of the investigation into the death of popular singer and actor Zubeen Garg.

Addressing reporters, Sarma explained that international laws prohibit police forces from one country from conducting investigations on foreign soil.

He said the Singapore authorities are already handling the case and will share relevant evidence with Indian investigators.

“Our police do not need to go to Singapore. We have officially requested the Singapore Police to provide any findings or evidence they collect. International law doesn’t allow any country’s police to carry out investigations in another nation,” Sarma said.

He also assured that India and Singapore are already in touch through proper diplomatic and legal frameworks.

The Chief Minister urged people to stay calm and allow the investigation to move forward, promising that the authorities would maintain transparency throughout the process.