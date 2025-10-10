Guwahati: Two personal security officers (PSOs) of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg were arrested on Friday in connection with his mysterious death in Singapore last month, Assam Police officials confirmed.

The arrested officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were part of the government-assigned security detail for Garg.

They had been suspended by the Assam Police on Tuesday (October 7) following multiple rounds of questioning. Officials said that financial transactions worth several lakhs of rupees passing through their bank accounts raised suspicion.

With this latest development, a total of seven individuals have now been arrested in connection with the case. Earlier arrests include Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival; Garg’s cousin and Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg; manager Siddhartha Sharma; musician Shekharjyoti Goswami; and singer Amritprava Mahanta.

Zubeen Garg, a beloved cultural icon of Assam, passed away on September 19, 2025, while swimming during a visit to Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival. His untimely death has triggered widespread grief and public demand for justice, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.