Guwahati: Amid growing speculation surrounding the death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Sunday clarified that Siddharth Sharma, the late singer’s manager, currently has no connection with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to the media at the state BJP headquarters in Basistha following the broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Saikia addressed the controversy triggered by Sharma’s name emerging during the ongoing investigation.

“I’ve heard he may have been involved with the BJP Yuva Morcha three or four years ago,” Saikia said. “But I have never personally met him, and as of now, he holds no position in the party, he isn’t even a member.”

Responding to questions about the allegations against Sharma, Saikia asserted that the party would not shield anyone found guilty.

“The accusations are serious, and the investigation is ongoing. Zubeen Garg’s family deserves justice,” he said firmly. “Anyone found responsible, regardless of their background, will face the strictest legal action.”

Shifting focus to electoral matters, Saikia congratulated Hagrama Mohilary, leader of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), for his performance in the recent Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections.

He acknowledged that while the BJP made notable progress, securing five seats in Darrang-Udalguri, the party narrowly lost several others.

“In some constituencies, we lost by just 200 to 300 votes,” Saikia noted, attributing the losses in part to the suspension of campaigning following Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise.

Despite the setbacks, Saikia highlighted an increase in BJP’s vote share in the region compared to previous elections, signaling what he described as the party’s “expanding footprint” in BTR.