Guwahati: The Assam Police have faced criticism for allegedly protecting media executive Sanjive Narain, a key figure named in the ongoing CID investigation into the death of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Narain, the promoter of Prag News, is one of four individuals accused of conspiring to cause the singer’s death in Singapore. Multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against the chairman of the Prag News television group, yet the police have not summoned him for questioning.

The women’s wing of the Raijor Dal, Jatiya Nari Bahini, filed a complaint at the Bongaigaon police station on September 22, 2025, accusing Sanjive Narain, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Sidhartha Goswami, and Shekharjyoti Goswami of orchestrating a conspiracy that led to Garg’s death.

Another FIR was filed by the Bir Lachit Sena at the Dispur police station on Wednesday, naming the same four individuals. Bir Lachit Sena members also staged a protest outside the Prag News building in Guwahati.

Social media users have widely questioned why Narain has not been questioned by the police.

In a press conference on Wednesday evening, Narain denied any involvement in Zubeen Garg’s death. This public statement has caused widespread outrage, with many questioning why an individual under investigation is being allowed to publicly address the allegations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the state government has initiated a CID probe into the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death. The other accused in the case are Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, and Shekhar Goswami.

The state government has already taken action against Mahanta, blacklisting him from organizing any events or festivals in Assam.